Jarrod Morris Brings Western Storytelling Sound To Greeley Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Indie-meets-Western songwriter performs live at Moxi Theater with an intimate Front Range concert experience

GREELEY, Colo. — A night of grounded storytelling and modern Western sound arrives in downtown Greeley as Jarrod Morris takes the stage at the Moxi Theater on Thursday, April 23.

Community Message

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. The performance is open to all responsible ages, with a full-service bar available for guests 21 and older. Reserved tables offer a more premium, up-close concert experience.

Morris brings a unique perspective to his music, drawing from his work as a horseshoer and life on the road. His songs blend indie influences with an old-soul sensibility, reflecting the rhythms of everyday life across the American West. The result is a sound that feels both modern and deeply rooted—honest lyrics shaped by open landscapes and lived experience.

The venue itself adds to the experience. Since opening in 2013, the Moxi Theater has become a cornerstone of Greeley’s live music scene, known for its intimate setting and high-quality sound. With space for just a few hundred guests, each show offers a close connection between artist and audience, making it one of Northern Colorado’s most distinctive concert destinations.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Surrounded by downtown dining and entertainment, the evening offers more than just a concert—it’s a chance to experience the evolving cultural energy of Greeley’s city center.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.