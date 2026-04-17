Greeley Names Oversight Committee For West Side Project

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Nine residents selected to review Catalyst Project and guide next steps after voter repeal of zoning ordinance

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley has appointed nine residents to serve on a newly formed West Greeley Citizen Oversight Committee, a group designed to increase transparency and public input as the city evaluates the future of the Catalyst Project.

Community Message

The committee was created following the February 24, 2026, voter-approved repeal of Ordinance 30, 2025, which had established zoning for a proposed development in west Greeley. City leaders say the new advisory group will provide a structured way for residents to stay involved as decisions move forward.

City Council reviewed about 70 applications before selecting nine members representing a range of community perspectives. Those appointed are Bob Locke, Stephanie Ludwigsen, Scott Ehrlich, Nick Kenny, Scott McPherson, Tom Pfankuch, Jesse Allen, Michael Trotter, and Jeffrey Kennedy.

“This is about doing the work in the open,” said Mayor Dale Hall in the announcement. “We now have a group of residents who will dig into the details, ask tough questions, and help guide what comes next.”

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The committee is expected to begin meeting the week of April 27, with work starting around April 30. Over roughly eight weeks, members will review key aspects of the project, including zoning, infrastructure, financial structure, legal considerations, and the General Improvement District framework.

Meetings will include presentations from city staff and subject-matter experts, followed by discussions and identification of key questions and concerns. After each session, summaries will be shared publicly to keep residents informed and engaged throughout the process.

The committee will ultimately present its findings and recommendations to City Council, helping shape decisions that could impact growth, development, and infrastructure in west Greeley and the broader Northern Colorado region.

Residents can follow updates, meeting summaries, and project details at Speak Up Greeley Catalyst Project.

Staying informed on decisions like this—where growth, development, and community voice intersect—helps keep Northern Colorado connected, one day at a time.

Attribution: City of Greeley Economic Development