Kayla Marque & Dessa Bring Dynamic Performances to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Denver artist joins acclaimed rapper Dessa for an evening of powerful storytelling and music at the Fort Collins Armory.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Denver singer-songwriter Kayla Marque and acclaimed rapper, singer, and writer Dessa will share the stage Wednesday, July 29, at the Fort Collins Armory for a night showcasing two of the most compelling voices in independent music.

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Marque has become one of Colorado’s most distinctive artists, blending alternative pop, soul, R&B, and electronic influences into music that explores identity, healing, and self-discovery. Raised in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood in a family of musicians and artists—including Earth, Wind & Fire founding member Larry Dunn as an uncle—Marque found her creative voice by transforming personal experiences into emotionally resonant songs.

After releasing her debut album Live and Die Like This in 2016, Marque gained recognition throughout Colorado’s music scene. Her ambitious double album Brain Chemistry examined themes of trauma, mental health, and self-love, while more recent projects have embraced joy, fantasy, and connection. Beyond performing, she is active in community organizations promoting women’s rights, anti-racism initiatives, and arts education.

Joining Marque is Dessa, the acclaimed Minneapolis-based artist known for blending hip-hop, indie music, spoken word, and orchestral arrangements into thought-provoking performances. Together, the pairing promises an evening of lyrical depth, dynamic musicianship, and unforgettable live energy.

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The show begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Fort Collins Armory, 314 E. Mountain Ave. Tickets are available through the venue.

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Source: Fort Collins Armory event listing