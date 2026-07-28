Cancer Survivor Strong Fashion Show Celebrates Resilience in Wellington

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event honors Northern Colorado cancer survivors while raising awareness for Hope Lives

WELLINGTON, Colo. – More than a fashion show, the inaugural Cancer Survivor Strong event transformed Wellington Manor into a celebration of courage, resilience, and community as cancer survivors from across Northern Colorado took to the runway before an enthusiastic audience on July 18.

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The event featured a community market with more than 20 local vendors, a catered luncheon by Ghost Dog Deli, a silent auction, signature cocktails, and a fashion show highlighting women whose lives have been shaped—but not defined—by cancer. Each participant shared her personal journey while also introducing the audience to the roles that make up her life, including mother, teacher, entrepreneur, rancher, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend.

Cancer Survivor Strong Fashion Show (Photo submitted by Kristi Cannon, Wellington Manor)

“Our vision was to create something that honored these incredible women while bringing our community together in support of those currently fighting cancer,” said organizer Kristi Cannon, owner of Wellington Manor. “Seeing the room filled with encouragement, love, and genuine connection was everything we hoped this event would become.”

Clothing for the runway was provided by JB Elliot of Fort Collins, Thistle of Wellington, and Lilah Blue Boutique of Windsor. Old Town Hair Company donated wigs for several participants, helping them feel confident as they walked the runway.

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Cancer Survivor Strong Fashion Show (Photo submitted by Kristi Cannon, Wellington Manor)

The event also raised awareness for Hope Lives, a Northern Colorado nonprofit that supports women undergoing active breast cancer treatment.

According to Cannon, one of the afternoon’s most meaningful moments came as each survivor’s story was shared alongside details about her family, career, passions, and interests.

“It reminded everyone that cancer may become part of someone’s story, but it never defines who they are,” Cannon said.

Presenting sponsors included Tabby Road Animal Hospital of Wellington and Justin Markley of Markley Motors. Organizers also recognized Brian Graves Photography for documenting the event, along with Wellington Middle-High School student volunteers, local hair and makeup professionals, participating boutiques, vendors, and numerous community volunteers.

Following the strong community response, organizers hope Cancer Survivor Strong will become an annual Northern Colorado tradition celebrating survivors while supporting those still facing cancer.

“This day proved what can happen when a community comes together,” Cannon said. “We left inspired not because of the clothing or the decorations, but because of the remarkable women who reminded us all what courage, hope, and resilience truly look like.”

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Source: Wellington Manor