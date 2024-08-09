KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Grand Opening of Fort Collins Shop Tuesday, Aug. 13th

10 Dozen (120) guests will win FREE Original Glazed Doughnuts Each Month for a Year

Sweet treat fans in Fort Collins will celebrate the grand opening of the area’s newest destination for hot, fresh doughnuts and premium coffee on Tuesday, August 13th. This will be Krispy Kreme’s first shop in Fort Collins, located at 4624 S Mason St.

The new shop is approximately 3,505 square feet and features Krispy Kreme’s classic welcoming atmosphere. The shop will offer more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s one-of-a-kind doughnuts, including the iconic melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed® doughnut.

Starting Tuesday and through Sunday, August 18th, Krispy Kreme will randomly surprise 10 dozen (120) guests with a “Celebration Dozen Ticket” that provides one free dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts every month for a year.

“Known for our iconic doughnuts and premium coffee, Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved sweet treat brands around,” said Mireya Hernandez, Vice President of WKS Krispy Kreme. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Fort Collins community and look forward to serving our new neighbors melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts and delicious drinks, morning through night.”

The shop will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and

www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.