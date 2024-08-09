Larimer County Assessor Team Completes Alexander Fire Property Damage Report

The Larimer County Assessor has completed a report of property damage caused by the Alexander Mountain Fire.

The report, completed on August 4, shows that 51 homes were recorded as damaged or lost. Property owners impacted by the fire could see their property values reduced, reducing their taxes, as they recover, repair or rebuild.

“In the months ahead, my office will continue to study damages in the Alexander Fire burn scar for any valuation adjustments on impacted properties,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck. “We’ll also be there to assist homeowners while they rebuild.”

At the end of the year, the Larimer County Assessor will report all homes lost due to a natural disaster in Larimer County and make a tax credit available to property owners under a Colorado program.

Property owners who have moved or relocated after being impacted by the wildfire should update their address with the assessor’s office to ensure they are properly notified of any valuation changes on their property and other information they receive from the county.

Property owners who need more information or have questions can contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office by calling 970-498-7050 or visiting https://www.larimer.gov/assessor.