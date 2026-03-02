Lace Larrabee Headlines Next Weekend at The Comedy Fort

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Nationally touring comedian and former beauty queen brings stand-up tour to downtown Fort Collins

Fort Collins comedy fans can catch nationally touring stand-up comedian Lace Larrabee this weekend at The Comedy Fort in downtown Fort Collins.

Larrabee performs Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 6 p.m. at The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. Known for her sharp wit and southern charm, Larrabee is a former beauty queen who has built a coast-to-coast comedy career. She is a SiriusXM favorite, and her debut comedy album reached No. 1 on iTunes.

Larrabee was a Season 17 semifinalist on America’s Got Talent and returned for the finale to roast judge Simon Cowell alongside Jeff Ross. She also held a Las Vegas residency as host of “AGT Superstars.” Her second special, Sparkle Baby, debuted on Amazon Prime in 2025.

Tickets and additional show details are available through The Comedy Fort.

