Animal Friends Alliance Launches $1.1 Million Veterinary Expansion

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Fort Collins clinic aims to expand affordable pet care access across Northern Colorado

Animal Friends Alliance has launched a $1.1 million capital campaign to expand affordable veterinary services in Northern Colorado, addressing what leaders describe as a growing crisis in access to pet care.

The Compassion Expansion Project: Unleashing Care will fund construction and equipment for a new veterinary clinic at the organization’s Mulberry Campus, 2321 East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. Construction is expected to begin this spring, with the expanded clinic slated to open in fall 2026.

Currently, Animal Friends Alliance provides low-cost spay and neuter services and preventive care to more than 10,000 pets each year. However, demand continues to outpace available appointments. Nationally, nearly one in three pet owners faces barriers to veterinary care, and millions of pets live in households unable to afford necessary treatment.

“This expansion represents a transformational investment in our community,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director and co-founder of Animal Friends Alliance. “Every day, we hear from families who are struggling to get care for their beloved pets. The Compassion Expansion Project will allow us to say ‘yes’ to more of those families.”

The new clinic will expand services beyond spay and neuter to include sick and urgent care, additional surgical procedures, and comprehensive wellness care. Services will be offered at subsidized rates, with additional financial assistance available for low-income pet owners.

The $1.1 million project budget covers construction and renovation, new veterinary equipment, campaign expenses, and initial operating support. Leaders say the investment will strengthen the region’s safety net for pets and help prevent unnecessary surrenders or suffering caused by untreated medical conditions.

Founded in 2006 and strengthened by a 2020 merger, Animal Friends Alliance has served tens of thousands of animals and families through adoption programs, community cat initiatives, a kibble supply pantry, behavioral services, and veterinary care. The organization says the clinic expansion marks the next step in its mission to prevent pet homelessness and strengthen the human-animal bond across Northern Colorado.

Community members can learn more about the campaign or make a contribution at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/vsecapitalcampaign/event/vsecapitalcampaign/.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by Animal Friends Alliance.