Laramie County Events Announces First Concert

Laramie County Events has announced its first concert at the Event Center at Archer. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9, 2023, as Laramie County Events presents Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience. Tickets start at $25 and went on sale Friday, June 2 at www.laramiecountyevents.com.

Attending a Los Chicos del 512 performance is the closest you can get to a live Selena concert. This mind-blowing experience is the best Selena tribute band out there! For the past nine years, they have performed across the United States, Mexico, and Japan.

These talented and passionate musicians. They have come together to orchestrate an extraordinary show that will have you back in 1995 within seconds of their first song.

Event Center at Archer

Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. | Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Laramie County Events, also known as the Laramie County Events Department, was established in 2019. The department manages the new multi-purpose Event Center at Archer. The department also manages the Archer Rodeo Arenas, Laramie County RV Park, and all event facilities at the Archer Complex. Laramie County Events also coordinates annual events such as the Laramie County Fair, Laramie County Sportsman’s Expo, and Laramie County Spirit of Giving.