Recommended: Wildflowers and Tearjerkers

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

This nice wet Spring has produced a bumper crop of wildflowers in the foothills.

On a recent trip up Rist Canyon, I was delighted by the purples, yellows, blues, and whites — and an amazing variety of delicate forms — poking out of everywhere.

This trip was to private land — with the owners — which had been devastated in the 2012 fires. But the absence of trees afforded the opportunity for the flowers to bust out into the sunshine.

Don’t disrespect those “no trespassing” signs, but go!

Tearjerkers: Netflix tagged Tom Hanks’ new movie, “A Man Called Otto” as a “tearjerker” – and it was in a very cathartic, satisfying way. Not so with Robin William’s “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn,” his sad, certainly angry final film. Tears aren’t bad, but some movies are.

