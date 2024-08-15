Live! At CSU Brings Concerts to Campus This Fall

Colorado State University is launching a new four-week, Friday night concert series this fall, with the first LIVE! at CSU show on Aug. 23. Through campus partnerships, the series also gives students a crash course in live music management.

Shows are free and open to all, tickets are not required, and food trucks and beverages will be available.

The inaugural lineup will showcase local and regional talent, with high-energy shows that are authentically Fort Collins and uniquely CSU. Most artists hail from the region, including some Ram alumni and a few opening acts that feature current CSU students.

“CSU is thrilled to be part of Northern Colorado’s thriving music scene,” said CSU President Amy Parsons. “We are proud of all the programs and groups that bring quality live music to campus and to Northern Colorado – from the University Center for the Arts to the Music Business Program and the RamEvents student production group. LIVE! at CSU concerts are an exciting addition to the many opportunities that make our community one of the most vibrant college towns in the country.”

LIVE! at CSU is focused on bringing music to campus in a consistent manner moving forward, building on the existing foundation of the free, award-winning Lagoon Concert Series, and the sold-out Goose concert held on CSU’s West Lawn in fall 2023.

The initial LIVE! series also adds activities to Ram athletics traditions, including the Ag Day and Rocky Mountain Showdown weekends, when Ram fans are invited to enjoy live music on Friday nights preceding game days at Canvas Stadium.

Student-led organizations, including the College of Business’ Music Business Collective, RAMProductions, Ra mEvents and ASCSU, are joining forces with University Marketing and Communications to market and produce the shows. Their involvement ranges from the business side of music promotion and live show production to event management and day-of operations.

Mitch Killmer, senior business management major and member of the Music Business Collective, spent the summer supporting the Lagoon Concert Series alongside CSU staff, building his experience and understanding of what it takes to create seamless audience experiences.

“I’m really excited that CSU is showing its commitment to live music,” Killmer said. We’re “leveling up the size and talent of these shows, and I’m grateful to be able to work with the team and connect with industry pros throughout Colorado.”

Killmer and his fellow Collective members will support all four shows this fall, in his words, “making everything seem natural – even if it’s just carrying the trash bins out to the perfect spot – so the concertgoer doesn’t have to worry about it.”

Corporate partnerships with Canvas Credit Union, New Belgium Brewery and Coca-Cola round out the community-driven series as the university balances local collaboration, sponsorship and student learning.

Concerts at CSU will continue beyond this fall. The university has opened its doors to the music industry to provide unique venue options in partnership with Northern Colorado’s music scene, aiming to attract top talent to the region.