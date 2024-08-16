Poudre Fire Authority Responds to Fatal Structure Fire in Fort Collins

August 16, 2024 – Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Fort Collins.
At 6:23 am, PFA reported it had established control of the fire in the 4200 block of Gemstone Lane, and was ventilating the structure.
Gemstone Lane is closed between Stone Creek Drive and Summerstone Court.
A joint investigation is being conducted by FCPS and PFA into the cause.
