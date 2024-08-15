Police Seek Assistance Identifying Old Town Fort Collins Homicide Suspect

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is seeking information regarding a homicide suspect from a shooting on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 215 Remington Street.

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 1 a.m., FCPS was dispatched to Old Town on reports of a shooting that had occurred.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that two victims had been shot following a dispute between two groups in the parking lot at 215 Remington Street. A male victim had serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A second victim (female) was also transported and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Investigators are asking the community to be on the lookout for the man responsible. The suspect is believed to be a black male, approximately 5’ 6” to 5’8” tall, with a medium build, tattoos on his arms and braided waist-length hair.

He was last seen walking north on Remington Street, just south of Mountain Avenue. At that time, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective logo on the front, black pants and black shoes.

“We are asking communities across the country to be on the lookout for this suspect,” said FCPS Chief of Police, Jeff Swoboda. “We need everyone’s help to identify this individual quickly and get him off the streets.”

Here is video of the suspect:

If you have any information regarding the possible identification of the suspect, or if you were in the Old Town area the night of August 11 and believe you saw or interacted with him, please call the FCPS Tip Line at 970.416.2825 or [email protected].

People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970)221-6868 or www.crimestopperslarimer.org.