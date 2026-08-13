Live at The Gardens: Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin Share an Unforgettable Evening

Acclaimed singer-songwriters take the stage at The Gardens on Spring Creek Aug. 15

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Music lovers can experience an evening of award-winning songwriting and timeless performances when Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin headline Live at The Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 15, at The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins.

Community Message

The concert begins at 6 p.m. at 2145 Centre Ave., offering audiences the chance to hear two of America’s most respected singer-songwriters perform in one of Northern Colorado’s most scenic outdoor venues.

Marc Cohn first captured audiences worldwide with his GRAMMY Award-winning hit “Walking in Memphis,” a song that has become an enduring classic. Blending rhythm and blues, soul, gospel, and folk influences, Cohn has built a career on heartfelt storytelling and richly crafted songs. His recent collaboration with the Blind Boys of Alabama, Work To Do, continues his exploration of American roots music through both studio recordings and intimate live performances.

Joining Cohn is three-time GRAMMY Award winner Shawn Colvin, whose four-decade career has earned widespread acclaim for thoughtful songwriting and captivating live performances. Colvin has released 13 acclaimed albums and received the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award. She was also inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside Lyle Lovett and Buddy Guy. She continues to tour internationally while preparing new music.

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Together, the two artists promise an evening of memorable songs, masterful musicianship, and stories that have resonated with audiences for generations.

Event Details

Live at The Gardens: An Evening with Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

6 p.m.

The Gardens on Spring Creek

2145 Centre Ave., Fort Collins

(970) 416-2486

Source: The Gardens on Spring Creek

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