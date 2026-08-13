Greeley Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing 73-Year-Old Man

Howard M. Berman was last seen Aug. 10 leaving his Greeley residence in a gray Mercedes-Benz

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 73-year-old Greeley man who has been missing since Aug. 10.

Community Message

Howard M. Berman was reported missing Aug. 10, 2026. He was last seen leaving his residence in the 100 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley, driving a gray 2005 Mercedes-Benz C230 with Colorado license plate BJPT76.

Howard M. Berman

The vehicle was last seen with a bicycle rack mounted to the trunk. Authorities do not know what direction Berman was traveling when he left his residence.

Berman is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

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Anyone who sees Berman or his vehicle should contact local law enforcement. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.

Source: Greeley Police Department

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