Living Her Legacy, Recognizing Women and Inspiring Girls

Stop by to learn about impactful women, on April 24th, 2 PM for the unveiling of Legacy Honoree Portraits on the Northside of Coopersmith’s Poolside Brewery, during Fort Collins Art week.

Living Her Legacy, a 501c3 nonprofit has been approved to create an art/education exhibition, as a part of the Fort Collins Old Town renovation project. This art exhibition will recognize and celebrate women with ties to the city of Fort Collins who have followed their passions in life and unbeknownst to them, created a lasting legacy. Their accomplishments have helped to create the city and community we live in today. We will be introducing these women’s life journeys to all who visit this art exhibition through the portraits on display, their accomplishments written, and audio stories by those women living and for those deceased by family, friends, and/or acquaintances on our website and through our partners, Colorado State University’s CENTER FOR WOMEN’S STUDIES & GENDER RESEARCH and Poudre School District curriculum to be written for inclusion in 2nd grade Fort Collins history, 4th grade Colorado history, middle and high school Social Studies and art classes.

Karen McWilliams, Fort Collins Historic Preservation Services: “I strongly support the Living Her Legacy art/education exhibition. I want my daughter to be exposed to and appreciate the significant contributions of women to our community throughout Fort Collins history.”

As women, we are creating the Living Her Legacy Project to inspire women and girls to discover themselves in the many talents, contributions, and achievements of women, both past and present, in our Fort Collins community. “Inspiring Girls and Women to Create Their Own Legacies”

Recognizing Women. Inspiring Girls.

Matthew Robenalt, DDA Executive Director: “Storytelling through art is a powerful form of Interpersonal communication, particularly when communicating an authentic experience of a city. The Zonta Club’s mural project, which will be highly visible to local and tourism guests of Old Town Square, imparts the spontaneity of publicly displayed art and place-making with the importance of reflecting on the stories of people that have made Fort Collins an intriguing place to visit, live, work and play.”

Please visit the website, www.LivingHerLegacy.org, to meet these Distinguished women, our Legacy Honorees, selected for inclusion in this art exhibition.

Living Her Legacy aims to create a generation of changemakers who will impact their communities and the girls who come behind them, with our women’s art exhibition and education programs for girls.





