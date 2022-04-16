Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center Appoints Dr. Molly Decker as the New Regional Physician Executive in Northern Colorado

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center recently named Molly Decker, DO, FACS as its new physician executive to lead the local programs, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center, effective March 1.

In this position, Dr. Decker provides leadership, vision, direction, and development of Banner MD Anderson’s programs at campuses in Greeley and Loveland while continuing to practice clinically. Dr. Decker is a member of the Banner MD Anderson leadership team and will work closely with other Banner MD Anderson leaders to align the northern Colorado program with Arizona and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Dr. Decker is a general surgeon specializing in breast and oncologic procedures. She joined Banner Health in 2013 and Banner, MD Anderson, in 2018. She serves as chair of the cancer committee for Banner Health in northern Colorado and has been the surgical oncology regional department lead for Banner MD Anderson in northern Colorado since 2018. “I look forward to strategically advancing cancer care for our community in this role,” said Dr. Decker.

“Dr. Decker is an exceptional leader who has made significant contributions to our program,” said Rogerio Lilenbaum, MD, Senior Physician Executive for Oncology at Banner MD Anderson and Banner Health. “She has the skills, the experience, and the vision to lead the northern Colorado program toward a future of growth and high-quality cancer care.”

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center is located at 1801 16th St., Greeley. Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center is located at 2000 N. Boise Ave., Loveland. To learn more about cancer treatment, call 970-810-2026.

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center deliver cancer care to patients in northern Colorado through the partnership of Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Arizona, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner MD Anderson offers focused disease-specific expertise in the medical, radiation, and surgical management of the cancer patient; an evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach to patient care; access to clinical trials and new investigative