Liz Barnez Live at The 1883 Water Works on August 20

Poudre Landmarks Foundation and the Bohemian Foundation will present live music at The 1883 Water Works with the return of Liz Barnez on Sunday, August 20th, from 5-7 pm.

 

Liz was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and grew up inspired by jazz, blues, folk, gospel, R&B, Dixieland, funk, and parade music. She embraced the diversity of her musical and creative upbringing and transformed those into her eclectic style of music.
Liz Barnez started her musical career in the clubs and festivals in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. She moved to Colorado in the late 1980s and has been a mainstay in the music community since then. She has been voted “Best Singer-Songwriter Female” in the FoCoMA Peer Awards 2020 and received the FoCoMA Lifetime Achievement Award.EVENT DETAILS: Tickets are $20 per guest and are available at PoudreLandmarks.org. This is an outdoor show. Please bring your chair or blanket. The event is a fundraiser for the Poudre Landmarks Foundation.

Gates open at 4 pm for free, on-site pasture parking.

From 5-7pm, Liz Barnez performs on stage. Guests are encouraged to be comfortable on the apple orchard grass.

During the set break, all guests can enjoy FREE tours of the local landmark 1883 Water Works buildings and property.

Food – Bakery of Sweetness Food Truck will be on-site selling sandwiches, pizza, and sweets.

Beer – Fort Collins’ Horse & Dragon will be available for purchase for guests aged 21 and over.

Pets – No furry friends are allowed due to the wildlife that shares this 23-acre site.

Rain – If the event is postponed due to weather, the concert will occur on Sunday, September 17, 5-7 pm. Follow @PoudreLandmarks on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information.

