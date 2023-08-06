Liz Barnez Live at The 1883 Water Works on August 20

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Poudre Landmarks Foundation and the Bohemian Foundation will present live music at The 1883 Water Works with the return of Liz Barnez on Sunday, August 20th, from 5-7 pm.
Gates open at 4 pm for free, on-site pasture parking.
From 5-7pm, Liz Barnez performs on stage. Guests are encouraged to be comfortable on the apple orchard grass.
During the set break, all guests can enjoy FREE tours of the local landmark 1883 Water Works buildings and property.
Food – Bakery of Sweetness Food Truck will be on-site selling sandwiches, pizza, and sweets.
Beer – Fort Collins’ Horse & Dragon will be available for purchase for guests aged 21 and over.
Pets – No furry friends are allowed due to the wildlife that shares this 23-acre site.
Rain – If the event is postponed due to weather, the concert will occur on Sunday, September 17, 5-7 pm. Follow @PoudreLandmarks on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information.
