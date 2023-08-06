Xtreme Altitude Grand Re-Opening

Xtreme Altitude has announced the grand re-opening of our state-of-the-art gymnastics facility Timberline Windsor.

After meticulous renovations and enhancements, they have transformed our space into a fantastic training facility for gymnasts of all ages and skill levels.

They are unveiling the new gym layout, carefully designed to nurture both passion and potential in our gymnasts. Step into a world of boundless possibilities, where soaring dreams take flight and incredible feats come to life. From newly installed equipment to innovative training programs led by their dedicated team of knowledgeable and caring coaches, the facility promises to be the ultimate center for gymnastics excellence.

Be a part of this exciting journey as they embark on a new chapter where they will fuel imagination and inspire dreams. The celebration will be held on August 19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.