Human Bean Northern Colorado Honors Health4Heroes with Community Donation

Human Bean Northern Colorado is serving delicious drinks and hope for local heroes. On Thursday, June 1, The Human Bean dedicated their Guest Barista Day to raising money for Health4Heroes, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders adjust to civilian life and connect with their community in ways that are healthy, fun, and allow them to take command of their wellness. Ten percent of sales made on June 1 at the 6505 West 29th Street location in Greeley was donated to Health4Heroes, as well as cash donations made to The Human Bean’s “Fill the Cup” campaign.

The Guest Barista Day raised $413.85. A check was presented to Health4Heroes on July 5.

The Human Bean’s Guest Barista Day program successfully connects nonprofits to customers, helping to raise money for those in need around northern Colorado. Representatives from a selected nonprofit serve as “guest baristas” for a couple of hours during the day at participating locations. The nonprofit representatives engage with customers as they make their way through the drive-thru. Nonprofits can tell customers more about their mission while distributing information. In addition to the ten percent donated to the nonprofit, customers can donate cash through the “Fill the Cup” campaign.

Nonprofits interested in applying for Guest Barista can apply at thehumanbean.com/noco/community-bean/guest-barista/.

To learn more about Health4Heroes, visit health4heroes.org/.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with ten separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

