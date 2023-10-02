Longmont Hosts Colorado’s Longest-Standing Day of the Dead Celebration 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Marking its 23rd anniversary this year, Longmont’s annual Día de Muertos celebration is the longest standing in the state of Colorado. The exhibition at the Longmont Museum and Family Celebration in Downtown Longmont alone attract more than 6,000 people from across the region each year. Día de Muertos in Longmont has expanded to become a City-wide event. The Longmont Museum partners with dozens of individuals and community organizations with cultural expertise to create an experience for Día de Muertos that is rooted in respect and authenticity.

In many parts of Mexico, Guatemala and the United States, el Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a time to honor and celebrate deceased loved ones. Community participation is essential to this holiday that is full of life, reflection, food, family and fun. The celebration demonstrates how a diverse community can come together to share a common desire – to honor our ancestors and keep their memories alive.

DAY OF THE DEAD FAMILY CELEBRATION

Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; free

Downtown Longmont at 4th Avenue and Main Street

Like last year, the Day of the Dead Family Celebration will open the season in Downtown Longmont. This street festival will include music and dance performances, art and craft activities, cultural education, delicious food, downtown business altars and the Firehouse Art Center’s Gigantes Procession. Park downtown or take the free shuttle from the Longmont Museum to enjoy all the activities of the day, including the exhibition of community altars at the Museum.

EXHIBITIONS

Día de Muertos Exhibition at the Longmont Museum

Oct. 14–Nov. 5; free

400 Quail Rd., Longmont

Hours: Monday–Saturday 9 a.m. –5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. –5 p.m., additional evening hours Thursday 5–9 p.m.

The Día de Muertos exhibition returns to the Longmont Museum’s Swan Atrium this fall featuring ofrendas (altars) built by community members and the work of Longmont artists.



Día de Muertos Exhibition at the Firehouse Art Center

Oct. 14 – Nov. 5; free

667 4th Ave., Longmont

Hours: Wednesday–Sunday Noon–5 p.m.

Catrinas and Mask Auction Exhibit to benefit the Firehouse’s Outreach Education classes. The Firehouse invites local artists to create their representation of La Calavera Catrina, as well as a clay mask making art session for the general public.



Self-guided Downtown Business Altar Tours

Oct. 14–Nov. 5

Downtown Longmont businesses will once again host ofrendas to honor the tradition of the holiday and commemorate those who have passed on. On Saturday, Oct. 14, Downtown Longmont businesses will unveil their ofrenda displays. Maps for self-guided tours of all business altar locations will be available at downtown businesses and at the Longmont Downtown Development Authority office at 320 Main St. Ofrendas will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 5.



OTHER LONGMONT DÍA DE MUERTOS EVENTS

Firehouse Art Center’s Catrina Ball

Saturday, October 28, 7 – 10 p.m.;

$15 pre-purchase, $20 at the door

Dickens Opera House, 320 Main St., Longmont

Honor your loved ones with song, laughter, dancing and revelry in Downtown Longmont! Come dressed as a Catrina or Catrin, or get your face painted at the event and get ready to dance, dance, dance! Performances by Nahucalli Mexican Folkloric Dance Troupe and the SVVSD Combined Mariachi Band. Tickets at firehouseart.org/catrinaball.



Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.;

$18 general admission, $15 students/seniors, $12 Museum members

Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd., Longmont

Join us for an evening of live performance in the Museum’s Stewart Auditorium in celebration of Día de Muertos that will span the ages, from ancient Aztecan dance to contemporary Chicano Funk. Tickets at longmontmuseum.org.



DIGITAL DÍA DE MUERTOS

LongmontDayoftheDead.com ( English)

LongmontDiadeMuertos.com ( Español)

Authentic website content will prepare families to create their own Día de Muertos celebrations at home. Visit Longmont’s Day of the Dead websites in English or Spanish for thematic content highlighting the origins and traditions that make Day of the Dead a meaningful holiday. Topics include history, how to build an altar, music, arts and crafts, and food and drinks.

Día de Muertos in Longmont is presented by Elevations Credit Union. A special thanks to the other supporters who make these events possible: the City of Longmont, Visit Longmont, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, NextLight, the Community Foundation Serving Boulder County, the Longmont Community Foundation, the Mexican Cultural Center, the Consulate General of Mexico, the Longmont Multicultural Action Committee, the Boulder County Commissioner’s Diversity Fund, the Boulder County Arts Alliance, and Longmont Sister Cities.





About the Museum

The Longmont Museum is a center for culture in Northern Colorado where people of all ages explore history, experience art and discover new ideas through dynamic programs, exhibitions and events. Learn more at www.longmontmuseum.org.

About the Firehouse Art Center

Founded in 1986 the mission of the Firehouse Art Center is to inspire cultural awareness and human connection by providing life enhancing experiences through art appreciation, education and self-expression. Learn more at www.firehouseart.org.

About LDDA

The Longmont Downtown Development Authority (LDDA) works to develop, support, and promote a vital and valuable Downtown Longmont. Through strategic development and programs, the LDDA makes downtown appealing to businesses, residents, and visitors. Visit www.downtownlongmont.com to learn more.

