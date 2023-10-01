Sister Hazel to Headline Aggie Theatre

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Platinum-selling, iconic country/rock band Sister Hazel will be bringing their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to play at Aggie Theatre in Ft. Collins on Wednesday, November 01, 2023.

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel comprises five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, and the success propelled their album to platinum status.

Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled Elements, which includes a bonus seventh track that continues throughout the series.

Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focus on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans.

Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media, having amassed over a million followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” The charity, Founded by singer Ken Block, unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.

Fans can expect a high-energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs as well as popular fan favorites. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $28. Guests under 18 require an accompanying adult. For additional information, visit https://www.z2ent.com/events/ detail/sister-hazel-497654.

For more information on Sister Hazel, visit http://www.sisterhazel.com. Follow Sister Hazel @SisterHazelBand, Instagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. **Add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists!