Loveland Garden Tour Highlights Resilient Gardens

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The June 20 fundraiser supports Loveland Youth Gardeners programs for Northern Colorado youth.

The 22nd Annual Loveland Youth Gardeners Garden Tour and Art Show will take place Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Loveland.

Community Message

The event invites guests to explore private home gardens throughout Downtown Loveland while enjoying art by local and regional artists displayed in garden settings. This year’s tour carries added meaning as Northern Colorado faces drought conditions, highlighting water-wise plantings, xeriscaping, and creative irrigation ideas.

The garden tour and art show is Loveland Youth Gardeners’ primary annual fundraiser. Proceeds support Good Enough Farm and programs serving youth ages 3 to 21 through therapeutic horticulture, environmental education, and hands-on learning.

Event Details

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What: 22nd Annual Loveland Youth Gardeners Garden Tour and Art Show

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Loveland Youth Gardeners, 2500 East 1st Street, Loveland

Cost: $30 to $80



More Info: lovelandyouthgardeners.org

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton One of my favorite things about Northern Colorado is how many people quietly work to make our communities more beautiful. Events like the Loveland Garden Tour showcase not only remarkable gardens, but also the organizations helping young people learn, grow, and connect with the outdoors. If you enjoy discovering local events like this one, you’ll find hundreds more happening across the region on the North Forty News Community Calendar: NorthFortyNews.com/calendar.