Museum of Art Fort Collins Names Lynn Boland as Executive Director

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Former CSU museum director will lead the Fort Collins institution as it plans facility improvements, expanded programming, and continued community engagement.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Museum of Art Fort Collins has named Lynn Boland, Ph.D., as its next Executive Director, effective July 15, bringing more than 15 years of museum leadership experience to the organization as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

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Boland most recently served as Director and Chief Curator of the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art at Colorado State University, where Boland led significant increases in visitation, fundraising, institutional partnerships, and community programming during an eight-year tenure.

“Dr. Boland’s arrival at MoA as the incoming executive director is viewed with great anticipation by the board of directors,” said Steve VanderMeer, chair of the Museum of Art Fort Collins Board of Directors. “The coming years will no doubt see significant change, as future programming and exhibits, the relationship with the community, and the status of the iconic Post Office building ensure exciting days ahead.”

One of the museum’s major priorities under Boland’s leadership will be raising funds to renovate its gallery spaces, improve accessibility with a new entrance to the historic 1911 building, and eventually expand exhibition space with additional galleries and a rooftop terrace.

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“Fort Collins is ready for a stronger anchor for the visual arts, and MoA is perfectly situated to fill that role—revitalizing the museum’s facilities is key,” Boland said. “I’ve greatly admired MoA’s growth, its community service, and its programming excellence under Lisa’s leadership, and I’m honored and excited to be a part of the museum’s next chapter alongside this community I love.”

Boland earned a doctorate and master’s degree in Art History from the University of Texas at Austin. Before joining CSU, Boland spent eight years as Pierre Daura Curator of European Art at the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia, organizing award-winning exhibitions and publications recognized by the American Alliance of Museums, Art Libraries Society of North America, and the College Art Association.

During Boland’s leadership at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art from 2017 to 2025, the museum’s operating budget nearly doubled, and its permanent collection grew from approximately 3,000 to nearly 6,000 works. Representation of works by BIPOC artists also doubled, and faculty use of the museum for CSU coursework more than tripled.

Boland also led two strategic planning initiatives, established three new endowments, secured major grants from organizations including the Terra Foundation for American Art and the Henry Luce Foundation, and oversaw more than 50 exhibitions and five scholarly publications.

A longtime member of the Museum of Art Fort Collins since 2017, Boland has remained active in the regional arts community after leaving CSU in 2025. Recent work includes organizing a series of Andy Warhol exhibitions for the University of Wyoming Art Museum, co-organizing Art & Access: New Directions in Prints and Multiples, a traveling exhibition opening at the Museum of Art Fort Collins in October 2026, and helping launch Deck of Art Fort Collins, a community art project featuring 54 local artists debuting later this year.

“Speaking for myself as well as the MoA staff, we are incredibly excited and honored to have Dr. Boland join the MoA team for its next phase of community connection, impact, growth, and bringing the best of local and regional arts and culture to Northern Colorado,” said outgoing Executive Director Lisa Hatchadoorian.

Boland officially assumes the role of Executive Director on July 15.

For museum hours, admission information, and upcoming exhibitions, visit https://www.moafc.org.

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Source: Museum of Art Fort Collins