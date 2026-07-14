Barr Lake Boat Ramps Close Early as Low Water Levels Persist

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Low reservoir levels end motorized boat launches for the remainder of the 2026 season, while hand-launched watercraft remain permitted.

Barr Lake State Park will close its boat ramps beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, due to declining reservoir levels, ending motorized boat access for the remainder of the 2026 boating season.

Community Message

The early closure comes after a season that began with the reservoir near full capacity. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said reduced snowpack runoff combined with water withdrawals by irrigation water rights holders has lowered the reservoir to a level where boats can no longer be safely launched. Boat ramps at Barr Lake typically remain open until the fall.

Visitors may still access the reservoir with hand-launched watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards. Swimming and wading, however, remain prohibited at the park.

Park officials are also evaluating alternatives for operating ranger boats and water-rescue equipment under current conditions. Visitors should be aware that emergency response times on the water may be longer than usual and are encouraged to recreate cautiously.

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Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspections and decontaminations will continue despite the ramp closure. Boaters needing those services can call the park ranger line at (720) 520-1876 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Barr Lake’s 1,950-acre reservoir is supplied by snowmelt from the South Platte River. Water stored in the reservoir is owned by the Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company (FRICO) and is managed primarily for agricultural irrigation needs.

For more information about Barr Lake State Park, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

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Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.