New Exhibit Comes to Fort Collins Museum of Arts

Fort Collins Museum of Arts presents the Exhibit “A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience)” curated by Artist Louise Cutler July 29 -October 16, 2022.

A Culture Preserved in the Black Experience addresses how Black culture and its heritage reflect and shape the values, beliefs, and aspirations, which define a people’s identity. This exhibition presents and preserves the Black visual artist narrative and explores how Black people relate and fit within the American dream where they have had to consistently reshape and reformulate their identities. This exhibit is the first of its kind in Fort Collins.

Participating Artists: Louise Cutler, Fort Collins, CO • Karen Drewry, Wisconsin • E laf Art, Fort Collins, CO Gerald Grif n, Chicago, IL • Thomas Lockhart, Denver CO • Joyce Owens, Chicago, IL Charly Palmer, Atlanta, GA • Deborah Shedrick, Alabama Kevin Wak Williams, Atlanta, GA • Jim Wider, Black Forest, CO.

Curator Louise Cutler is a Fort Collins-based creationist, artist, sculptor, curator, vocalist, writer, and speaker. Her work is motivated by her desire to create beauty that cultivates truth, peace, and tranquility. Her painting “Alone” was selected to exhibit at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibit 2021, in London England. She was a featured artist for the Center For Women’s Studies & Gender research at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, for their Social Justice Thru the Arts program. Ms. Cutler is currently the creator and founder of The Beauty Of Blackness Fine Art show. The show features Black/African American Artists and takes place in Fort Collins Colorado. She also sits on the board for the Gregory Allicar Museum at Colorado State University.