JAX Mercantile Company Becomes an Employee-Owned Company

JAX Mercantile Company has announced, effective January 1, 2022, it became an employee-owned company via an employee stock ownership plan. JAX has been family owned and operated for over 65 years with nine store locations serving the outdoor and farm retail industry.

JAX Mercantile Co. traces its roots to a small store started by Marvin and Lola Quinlan in 1955 in Ames, Iowa. Their son, Jim Quinlan, added additional stores to the company in Colorado and over the years built JAX into a diverse company centered on the goal of carrying quality products. Offering everything from top outdoor and farm brands to unique gifts, JAX is committed to helping customers get their chores done and outdoors having fun while making a difference for the planet.

With over 500 employees, JAX has long relied on knowledgeable and passionate employees to develop the product mix and provide great customer service. When asked why he thinks an ESOP is an important move for JAX, Company President Jim Quinlan said: “I hope to reward our dedicated and talented staff members who have committed years of their lives working to build the success of JAX.”

Quinlan states: “Our company sees all our employees as integral to the success and future of JAX. We believe employee insights and input as ESOP shareholders will help keep our company at the forefront of the changing retail business world and ensure they are full participants in our company’s future.”

JAX Mercantile Co. is a family & employee-owned business with a heart for customer service, conservation, and community. Established in 1955, JAX stores are a local destination for outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, farm and ranch supplies, home essentials, gifts, hardware, and military surplus. JAX has nine store locations, including seven across Colorado in Fort Collins, Loveland, Lafayette, and Broomfield, one in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and one in Ames, Iowa. The company support center is in Laporte, Colorado. For additional information, visit jaxgoods.com