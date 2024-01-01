Economic Forecast Shows Continued Strong Economic Growth in Colorado

The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) released its quarterly economic forecast recently showing Colorado’s strong economy continues experiencing steady growth.

“Colorado continues to have one of the strongest economies in the country as well as one of the lowest unemployment rates,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We want to build on our economic strength by continuing to create more housing that Coloradans can afford, strengthening our workforce through expanded training and education opportunities, and saving people money.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

OSPB’s economic forecast projected an increase in economic growth expectations from the September forecast due to a rebound of consumption and investment in 2023. Disposable income is positive and outpacing pre-pandemic growth. The economy is expected to avoid a contraction as consumer demand holds firm, in large part due to services spending and increased non-residential investments.

The OSPB General Fund revenue is revised up $247.3 million in FY 2023-24 and down $78.1 million in FY 2024-25. General Fund revenue is expected to grow 4.6 percent to $19.1 billion in FY 2025-26 due to stable growth in income and sales revenue as the economy grows.

View the forecast, slides, and supplemental materials.