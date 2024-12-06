Northern Colorado Lights Up the Holiday Spirit with Festive Weekend Events

As the holiday season approaches, Northern Colorado transforms into a hub of festive cheer with events catering to locals and visitors alike. From unique craft fairs to dazzling light shows, this weekend (December 7–8) offers a lineup that promises to warm hearts and spread joy.

Third Annual Winter Craft Fair in Berthoud

Artisan enthusiasts and holiday shoppers won’t want to miss the Winter Craft Fair at the Berthoud Recreation Center, 1000 N. Berthoud Parkway. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., over 50 local artisans will showcase handcrafted goods, making it the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts.

“This craft fair is a celebration of local talent,” said organizer Kelly Hansen. “It’s more than shopping—it’s about supporting your neighbors and discovering the beauty of Northern Colorado craftsmanship.”

For more information, visit the Berthoud Recreation Center’s Upcoming Events page.

Garden of Lights at The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins

Experience a whimsical half-mile loop adorned with hundreds of thousands of LED lights at The Gardens on Spring Creek. Open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., this event features visits with Santa, live entertainment, and warm beverages.

“The Garden of Lights is a magical experience,” said visitor Laura Martinez. “It’s a beautiful way to embrace the holiday spirit.”

For more details, visit the Gardens on Spring Creek website.

NoCo Winter Wonderland at Colorado Youth Outdoors in Fort Collins

Since 2020, Colorado Youth Outdoors has hosted the NoCo Winter Wonderland, a drive-thru holiday light show featuring wildlife-themed sculptures and twinkling lights. This year, the event runs from November 28 through December 31, from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The one-mile drive offers a festive experience for the whole family, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s mission to build relationships through outdoor recreation.

“NoCo Winter Wonderland brings the community together in a unique way,” said CYO Executive Director Luke Brough. “It’s a festive tradition that supports local nonprofits and unites our community.”

For tickets and more information, visit the NoCo Winter Wonderland website.

Santa’s Workshop at Centerra in Loveland

Santa and his elves make their way to the Loveland Visitor Center and Chamber (5400 Stone Creek Circle) on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families can enjoy free photos with Santa, hot cocoa at Mrs. Claus Bakery, and an interactive letter-writing station. A sensory-friendly hour (11 a.m. to noon) offers a welcoming environment for children with sensory sensitivities, made possible through a partnership with Autism Moms of NoCo.

“Creating magical moments for families, regardless of their needs, is our goal,” said event coordinator Lisa Morton. “This is a day for everyone to experience the holiday magic.”

Additional details can be found on the Centerra website.

Snowman Festival in Estes Park

Estes Park transforms into a winter wonderland with its Snowman Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include a Snowman Scavenger Hunt, a holiday market featuring local vendors, and appearances by live reindeer and princesses. The festivities culminate each evening at 5 p.m. with the Nightly Light Show Spectacular featuring Colorado’s only Pixel Pine tree.

“Estes Park always delivers during the holidays,” said local resident Jordan Simmons. “The Pixel Pine is a must-see—it’s truly magical.”

For more information, visit Visit Estes Park’s page.

Festival of Trees in Greeley

Running through December 7, the Festival of Trees at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley showcases creatively decorated trees, carriage rides, and Santa meet-and-greets. A family tradition for many, this event highlights the spirit of community through its enchanting displays.

“The Festival of Trees is a Greeley gem,” said visitor Sarah Jennings. “It’s a wonderful way to kick off the holidays with family.”

Details are available on City of Greeley’s website.

Holiday Lights Trolley Tour in Longmont

Although starting Monday, December 9, the Brewhop Trolley’s Holiday Lights Tour deserves a mention for those planning ahead. Running through December 23, this festive trolley ride highlights Longmont’s most dazzling light displays. Advanced ticket purchases are required.

“The Brewhop Trolley offers a fun, nostalgic way to see the best holiday lights in Longmont,” said organizer Mike Reynolds.

More information can be found on BrewHop Trolley Holiday Lights Tour 2024.

These events reflect the heart of Northern Colorado—community, creativity, and celebration. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, visiting with Santa, or marveling at lights, this weekend offers something for everyone.

Plan Your Weekend

For more details about these and other local events, visit the North Forty News Event Calendar.