New Program Dual Enrolls Students at Front Range, CSU

Colorado State University and Front Range Community College have partnered to launch a program aimed at helping students with fewer financial resources complete their bachelor’s degrees. The innovative program is designed to increase college access and success for underserved students.

The new Ram Transfer Academy will help FRCC students prepare for a smooth transfer to CSU, working to break down barriers to higher education. Students enrolled in the academy will have immediate access to student services at both CSU and FRCC, and a direct path to a bachelor’s degree through transferability between the schools.

After students complete 24 credits at any FRCC campus, students are eligible to transfer and complete a bachelor’s degree at CSU. Kevin MacLennan, vice president for Enrollment and Access at CSU, expressed excitement about the Ram Transfer Academy.

“We are thrilled to welcome new students to both Front Range Community College and Colorado State University as they begin their higher education experience,” he said. “Both campuses worked creatively and collaboratively to develop this unique transfer program that focuses on individual student success and eliminating barriers for students wishing to pursue their bachelor’s degree. Students will find amazing opportunities and first-class student support from both campuses within the Ram Transfer Academy.”

The cutting-edge program is funded by a $500,000 grant from the American Talent Initiative.

“This program goes far beyond simply facilitating the transfer of credits,” said Dr. Gabriel Castaño, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success at FRCC. “This partnership between FRCC and CSU creates a holistic approach to serving transfer students, which is centered on developing a sense of belonging on both campuses and creating a seamless transition for their success. With the services and supports provided jointly between our institutions, we’re empowering our students to thrive academically, socially, and personally.”

Eligible students include new or current students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree at CSU after completing credits at FRCC. Priority is first given to newly enrolled students who are Pell eligible, followed by priority for current FRCC Pell-eligible students with fewer than 15 completed credit hours and a 3.0 GPA.

Students in the program receive student ID cards from both CSU and FRCC and access to student services at both colleges – services include the CSU Health Center, free athletics tickets, access to the Student Recreation Center, student organizations and legal services.

In addition, students may take courses at CSU while pursuing their credits at FRCC and are entered into the Guaranteed Admissions Program at CSU. Full admission to CSU can occur after completing 24 credit hours at FRCC, and the two schools handle the transfer process without any additional steps from the student.

The program also comes with academic support and benefits, including a student success coach and an academic advisor who work together for each student’s success and a student success course that was co-created by CSU and FRCC to prepare students to be successful at both institutions and complete a bachelor’s degree. The course is a remote hybrid, with in-person class sessions offered on both campuses.

To remain enrolled in the program, students must enroll in 9 FRCC credit hours each semester, maintain a GPA of 2.0 with no D or F grades, and complete English Comp and Math within the first 12 credit hours. Each student is required to meet with their academic advisor and student success coach once a semester.

Students can apply now. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until the cohort for the semester is full.