Fort Collins Live Music Scene: A Weekend to Remember

As a proud advocate for Fort Collins’ vibrant cultural scene, I’m thrilled to share this weekend’s lineup of incredible live music events. Whether you’re a fan of hip-hop, funk, or something a little more intimate, there’s something for everyone in our city. Here’s your guide to the musical highlights happening this weekend in Fort Collins.
Brother Ali with Dee-1
On Friday, December 6, the legendary hip-hop artist Brother Ali takes the stage at the Aggie Theatre, joined by fellow powerhouse Dee-1. With Brother Ali’s dynamic storytelling and Dee-1’s high-energy vibe, this is a show you won’t want to miss.
- Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM
- Location: Aggie Theatre, 204 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO
- Tickets: Buy tickets here
The Motet
Get your funk on with The Motet at Washington’s on Saturday, December 7. This iconic Colorado-based band delivers a unique blend of funk, soul, and improvisational jazz that’s sure to get the crowd moving.
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO
- Tickets: Buy tickets here
A Johnnyswim Christmas
Celebrate the season with the heartwarming harmonies of Johnnyswim during their special holiday-themed show on Saturday, December 7. This duo’s soulful melodies will bring the holiday spirit alive at the Aggie Theatre.
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: Aggie Theatre, 204 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO
- Tickets: Buy tickets here
Live DJ at Ace Gillett’s
Get ready to dance on Friday, December 6, with a live DJ spinning vinyl favorites at Ace Gillett’s. This is your chance to let loose and enjoy the best beats in a cozy setting.
- Time: 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- Location: Ace Gillett’s Lounge, 259 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO
- Tickets: Check details here
Final Notes
Each of these events highlights the incredible talent and diversity of Fort Collins’ music scene. I encourage you to grab your tickets early, as many of these shows are expected to sell out.
Fort Collins, let’s make this weekend unforgettable!
Have a good morning,
Blaine Howerton
Editor, North Forty News
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
