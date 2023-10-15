Off the Hook Arts Announces 2nd Annual Holiday Concert at Two Trees Horse Farm

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

For the second year in a row, Ginger Graham, founder of Ginger & Baker and interim CEO of Walgreens pharmacies, and her husband Jack Graham are graciously opening up their stunning Two Trees Horse Farm to host the Off the Hook annual holiday benefit concert on December 2.

Josh Halpern will return from his place with the Berlin Philharmonic for another world-class solo cellist performance.

The pre-concert gathering will be at 6 p.m. Mingle with friends old and new and indulge in festive drinks and delicious morsels.

The concert begins at 7 pm, promising a night of musical magic and holiday cheer.

Tickets are available at offthehookarts.org, starting at $55.