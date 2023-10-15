Houska Automotive is Looking for Blood This Halloween!

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

This time of year is made for pumpkin-flavored treats, costumes, and colorful leaves, but it’s also time for the annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive! In its 22nd year, the blood drive will occur on Friday, October 27, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins. All who donate are encouraged to come in costume.

To sign up or for more information, call 970-482-0156 or visit signupgenius.com/go/10C0548A4A82FA1FC1-44497197-houska.

“Donating blood takes only minutes, and one pint of blood could potentially save three lives,” said Dennis Houska, owner and president of Houska Automotive. “We hope doing this around Halloween makes it fun and inspires people to sign up to donate.”

There is even further incentive to donate. Participants who donate a pint of blood will receive a gift card for a pint of ale at CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing. It’s an easy trade of a pint for a pint. Plus, each person who donates will be entered to win a free set of four Goodyear tires.

To be eligible to give blood, donors must be at least 18 years old or 17 with a parent’s permission and show photo identification. Donors are advised to eat a good meal before their appointment.

Blood donations stay local, helping those in our community. Blood donations are made at the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center supply Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, and Longs Peak Hospital.

Donating blood has been a longtime commitment for the Houska family and is just one of the many ways they give back to the community. Dennis began donating blood at the Garth Englund Blood Center in 1978. Since it started, the Houska Automotive Annual Blood Drive has brought in more than 755 blood donations and new donors.