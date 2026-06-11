Old Town Library Concert Brings Strings to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free family-friendly performance features The Dali String Quartet in Library Park

Fort Collins families can enjoy a free morning of live music on June 15 when The Dali String Quartet performs at Library Park as part of the Old Town Library Summer Concert Series.

Community Message

The concert runs from 10 to 11 a.m. at Library Park, 207 Peterson Street, and serves as a kickoff event for Music Spoke 2026. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy an outdoor performance designed for audiences of all ages.

Named Chamber Music America’s 2024 Chamber Music Ensemble of the Year, The Dali String Quartet features Ari Isaacman-Beck, Carlos Rubio, Adriana Linares, and Jesús Morales. Organizers say children are encouraged to move, dance, and engage with the music in a welcoming environment.

If weather conditions require, the concert will move indoors to the Old Town Library.

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Event Details

What: Old Town Library Summer Concert featuring The Dali String Quartet

When: Monday, June 15, 2026, 10–11 a.m.

Where: Library Park, 207 Peterson Street, Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Information: https://offthehookarts.org

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Summer events like this are one of the reasons I enjoy putting together the Daily Update each morning. From concerts and festivals to community gatherings, we work to help readers discover what’s happening across Northern Colorado before the weekend arrives.



Start receiving the Daily Update with a free trial. Summer events like this are one of the reasons I enjoy putting together the Daily Update each morning. From concerts and festivals to community gatherings, we work to help readers discover what’s happening across Northern Colorado before the weekend arrives.

Attribution: Information provided by Off the Hook Arts.