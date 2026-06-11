Teen Crash Deaths in Colorado Reach Record High

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Record number of young drivers and passengers killed in 2025 as officials urge safe driving habits during the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”

As summer break begins and more teens take to Colorado roads, state transportation officials are sounding the alarm over a troubling trend: traffic fatalities among drivers and passengers ages 15 to 20 have surged to record levels.

Community Message

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), 86 teens and young adults were killed in traffic crashes across the state in 2025, marking a 91% increase from 45 fatalities in 2015. The rise comes as Colorado enters the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that historically sees an increase in serious crashes and roadway deaths.

A bar graph showing Colorado traffic fatalities among ages 15-20, beginning with 45 fatalities in 2015 and trending up to 86 fatalities in 2025, a 91% increase. (Graphic courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

Last summer, 225 people died on Colorado roads during that period. Of those fatalities, 16% involved people between the ages of 15 and 20.

Transportation officials say inexperience behind the wheel remains a major factor. Teen drivers face the highest crash risk during the first three months after obtaining a license, with distracted driving, speeding, lane violations, following too closely, and animal-related crashes among the leading causes of incidents involving young drivers in 2025.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Seat belt use also remains a concern. According to state data, 39% of teen drivers killed in Colorado crashes were not wearing seat belts.

“CDOT cannot stress enough the importance of life-saving actions young drivers must take,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Driving a vehicle is an immense responsibility requiring safe driving behavior that parents and all adults should model for young drivers.”

CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol are encouraging all drivers to:

Follow posted speed limits.

Eliminate distractions, including cellphone use.

Wear seat belts at all times.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Colorado’s Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) laws also place additional restrictions on young drivers as they gain experience. These rules limit late-night driving and passenger numbers while requiring driver education and supervised practice.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, new state requirements will take effect under HB24-1021. Most drivers ages 15 to 17 will be required to complete a 30-hour driver education course before obtaining a learner’s permit. Additional training requirements will apply to young motorcyclists and new drivers under age 21.

Despite the recent increase in fatalities, state officials note that Colorado’s GDL laws have helped reduce overall teen traffic deaths by 35% since their adoption in 2002.

Colorado DMV Driver Services Director Benjamin Mitchell said safe choices remain the most effective protection for young drivers.

“A single decision to text, drive unbuckled, or drive impaired can change lives forever,” Mitchell said. “Let’s make this summer memorable for the right reasons—buckle up, drop the distractions, and ensure everyone arrives safely.”

For information on Colorado teen driving laws and education requirements, visit https://codot.gov/teeneducation.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton.



Summer in Northern Colorado means road trips, summer jobs, sports camps, family vacations, and more young drivers spending time behind the wheel. Stories like this are reminders that local safety issues affect families across our communities. The North Forty News Daily Update helps keep you informed about important public safety alerts, transportation news, local government decisions, and the stories shaping life in Northern Colorado.



Start receiving the Daily Update and stay connected to Northern Colorado. Summer in Northern Colorado means road trips, summer jobs, sports camps, family vacations, and more young drivers spending time behind the wheel. Stories like this are reminders that local safety issues affect families across our communities. The North Forty News Daily Update helps keep you informed about important public safety alerts, transportation news, local government decisions, and the stories shaping life in Northern Colorado.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation