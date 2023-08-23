Pastels on 5th  Returns Saturday, September 9

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Chalk Art Festival Benefits Alternatives to Violence

Now in its thirteenth year, Pastels on 5th is one of Northern Colorado’s most highly-anticipated and well-loved events. The free, family-friendly festival brings together artists, businesses, and vendors to transform Downtown Loveland into a spectacular sidewalk art gallery. Most importantly, Pastels on 5th serves as a fundraising event for Alternatives to Violence. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, from 10 am-5 pm on 5th Street, between Cleveland and Lincoln Avenues in Loveland.

“We love showcasing the talents of so many of our local artists and musicians in a fun, creative and cohesive atmosphere,” said Event Director Vicky Paul-Bryant. “The addition of the artisan and food vendors really makes it a great day out for the community to enjoy – all while helping a good cause.”

There is a lot planned for this year’s event:

Chalk Art: Pastels on 5th showcases sidewalk chalk art created by approximately 150 artists. Artists spend hours transforming a sidewalk square into a work of art. Attendees are encouraged to visit the event at different times throughout the day to watch how the chalk art comes to life. Judges select their favorite works of art in juried awards that include cash prizes for the winning artists.

People’s Choice: Attendees can cast their own vote for their favorite art by submitting their choices at https://pastelson5th.org/vote/. It is $1 to vote, and all proceeds go to Alternatives to Violence.

Live Music: The event will feature performances by local favorites. The line-up includes:

Cerise Sprague: 11:30 am

Dave Beegle: 12:45 pm

Girl Crush (featuring Wendy Woo): 2:00 pm

Carnival Hustle: 3:30 pm



The Marketplace: The Marketplace section is made up of artisan goods and food vendors. Attendees will find unique, handmade goods and delicious offerings from local food trucks.

Kids’ Art Area: Children can enjoy creating their own works of art on the sidewalk with provided pastels.

Pastels on 5th is made possible by the generosity of local sponsors and businesses.

To learn more about Pastels on 5th, visit pastelson5th.org/ and follow the Facebook page for updates on the event.

About Alternatives to Violence:

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, we provide emergency shelter, safety planning, advocacy, information and referrals to local resources, crisis intervention, and in some cases, longer-term housing to over 1,600 people in Loveland and Southern Larimer County.