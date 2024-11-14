Poudre Libraries Board of Trustees Welcomes Newest Member,  Rick Rivera  

Fort Collins resident and library supporter Rick Rivera joined the Poudre Library Board of Trustees in October after the joint appointment by the Fort Collins City Council and Larimer County Board of Commissioners.

Rivera graduated from the University of Colorado Law School in 2023 and is an employment attorney with Sherman & Howard. He is dedicated to serving his community – volunteering and working with organizations and businesses that impact the vital health of Fort Collins and surrounding areas. He most recently volunteered with FoCo Café and Homeward Alliance and served on the Board of The Nappie Project.

Rivera’s goal is to ensure the Library District remains a strong staple within the community. “The Library plays an important role in providing our community access to resources and space to utilize those resources without the barrier of financial cost,” said Rivera. “Those spaces are becoming less and less in recent years, and the Library can help ensure our community is one where all can grow and be lifted up without restrictions.”

Rivera joins existing board members Matt Schild (president), Corey Radman (vice-president), Hilary Herrmann (secretary/treasurer), Joshua Fudge, Anuja Riles, and Vicki Woods.

The Library Board is responsible for governing the district, including guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget. The Board meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 4:00 p.m. at rotating library locations. Meetings are open to the public.

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 210,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado.

Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins and a robust Community Outreach Department, the District is dedicated to meeting diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning and personal enjoyment.

For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.

[Photo: Rick Rivera]