What Coloradans Can Expect on Holiday Groceries, and Tips for Saving Money

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

With Thanksgiving now two weeks away, will Coloradans face sticker shock at the grocery store while planning their holiday meals?

There is a mix of good and not-so-good news. According to consumer experts, grocery inflation has eased, with prices rising just 1.3% over the past year. However, prices remain much higher than before the pandemic.

David Ortega, professor of food economics and policy at Michigan State University, said you will not have to dig as deep for a Thanksgiving menu staple.

“Turkey prices, they’re expected to be down compared to last year,” Ortega pointed out. “The industry has been struggling with the bird flu outbreak over the past couple of years but producers are better prepared now. So, you can expect to find turkeys anywhere between 2% and 10% lower in price.”

The price increases this holiday season stem from several factors, pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions, corporate profiteering, droughts damaging crops, avian flu driving up egg prices and ongoing global conflicts.

Ortega emphasized taking advantage of your grocery store’s loyalty program or app can unlock significant savings, which sometimes offers personalized discounts tailored to your shopping habits. He shared a couple of other practical strategies to help keep your holiday meal costs in check.

“Look for store brands or private labels. They’re a great way to cut costs and often times, you’re not really compromising on quality,” Ortega advised. “I suggest that you make a detailed shopping list, and that you stick to it.”

Ortega added as shoppers become more budget conscious, stores are offering more promotions and loyalty programs. Retailers are working to keep holiday meals affordable, with some even matching pre-pandemic prices.