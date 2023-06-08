Recommended: Dome Theater, Children’s Series

June 8, 2023 admin Art & Lifestyle, Local Culture, Arts & Community 0
Paa Kow brought live music back to Linden Street for Global Sounds festival on May 20 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

 

 

Tim Van Schmidt

A recent trip to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery afforded me the opportunity to visit the Dome Theater again. This time, I took my grandson to see “Accidental Astronauts”, an energetic all-ages romp in space.

I can’t deny it. The Dome Theater is cool.

Las Dahlias played mariachi music in Old Town Square for Global Sounds (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

But it isn’t just for kids. In the Dome Theater, for example, “Queen” is the current 360 Music Show. Coming FCMOD events: A “Sound Discovery” event on June 17. On June 18, poet Jodie Hollander gives a free public reading and leads a workshop, “Poetry and Deep Time in Northern Colorado”, with historian Jared Orsi.

Discover details at fcmod.org.

Pepper plays the Aggie Theatre on June 17 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Lincoln Center: The annual Children’s Summer Series hosted by the Lincoln Center starts on June 15 with “Planina: Songs of Eastern Europe”. The free outdoor shows start at 10 a.m.

Visit “Time Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt” on YouTube.

Shawn Colvin joins Marc Cohn at Chautauqua in Boulder on June 20 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply