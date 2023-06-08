Recommended: Dome Theater, Children’s Series

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt

A recent trip to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery afforded me the opportunity to visit the Dome Theater again. This time, I took my grandson to see “Accidental Astronauts”, an energetic all-ages romp in space.

I can’t deny it. The Dome Theater is cool.

But it isn’t just for kids. In the Dome Theater, for example, “Queen” is the current 360 Music Show. Coming FCMOD events: A “Sound Discovery” event on June 17. On June 18, poet Jodie Hollander gives a free public reading and leads a workshop, “Poetry and Deep Time in Northern Colorado”, with historian Jared Orsi.

Discover details at fcmod.org.

Lincoln Center: The annual Children’s Summer Series hosted by the Lincoln Center starts on June 15 with “Planina: Songs of Eastern Europe”. The free outdoor shows start at 10 a.m.

