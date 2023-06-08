Realities for Children to Build Healing Sanctuary for Trauma and Sexual Assault Survivors

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Realities For Children has purchased four acres of land adjacent to its Homebase Campus, 308 E. County Road 30 in Fort Collins, with plans to create a peaceful place for children to begin healing from abuse.

“A donor made it possible for us to acquire a beautiful piece of land that will allow us to build the Healing Sanctuary so desperately needed,” said Craig Secher, Executive Director of Realities For Children. “The Realities For Children Healing Sanctuary will provide a world-class model of healing support for trauma and sexual assault survivors.

The dramatic increase in sexual assault against minors since 2020, a lack of support for ongoing care, and poor mental health resources for survivors “has led to the perfect storm of self-harm, depression, anxiety, and suicide,” laments Secher. “To address these serious mental health issues – and associated life-threatening impacts – our children need a healing sanctuary.”

About the Healing Sanctuary:

Scheduled to open in 2025, the new compound will offer: