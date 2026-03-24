Rick Lewis Band Rocks Frozen Dead Guy Days Saturday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Live music, coffin races, and winter fun collide in Estes Park’s quirkiest festival

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Northern Colorado’s most unique winter celebration returns with a full weekend of music and festivities, highlighted by a high-energy concert on Saturday, March 28.

Community Message

The Rick Lewis Band, joined by Little Moses Jones and Bad Juju, will take the stage at 2:00 p.m. during Frozen Dead Guy Days at the Estes Park Events Complex. The performance is part of the festival’s Saturday lineup, known for blending live music with the event’s signature offbeat traditions.

Festivalgoers can expect a full afternoon of entertainment, from soulful grooves and funk-driven rhythms to hard-hitting rock performances. The show takes place alongside crowd-favorite attractions like coffin races, local food vendors, and the unmistakable Frozen Dead Guy Days atmosphere that draws visitors from across Colorado and beyond.

Held March 27–29, Frozen Dead Guy Days continues to be a regional draw, offering a mix of live entertainment and winter-themed fun that supports local tourism and energizes Estes Park during the shoulder season.

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