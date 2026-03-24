Windsor STEM Event Invites Young Learners

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free hands-on STEM night at Kiddie Academy highlights local educators and student innovators

Families in Windsor will have a chance to explore science, technology, engineering, and math together during a free, hands-on community event designed to spark curiosity in young learners.

Community Message

Kiddie Academy of Windsor will host its “STEM Adventures” event on April 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., offering interactive activities, live demonstrations, and opportunities for children to experiment, build, and discover how things work. The event is open to the public, with children required to attend alongside an adult.

The evening will feature a strong local connection, including a robotics demonstration by the Fossil Ridge High School Ridgebotics team and science experiments led by educators such as Dr. Aaron and Windsor High School teacher Jessica Teal. Children will also have the chance to engage with hands-on learning tools like Ozobots while exploring concepts tied to creativity, problem-solving, and early brain development.

Organizers say the event is designed not only to entertain but to reinforce the importance of early STEM education across Northern Colorado communities. Research shows that early exposure to math and problem-solving can play a key role in long-term academic success, even more than early reading skills.

Kiddie Academy of Windsor offers educational childcare programs for children from infancy through age 12, including preschool, summer camps, and Universal Pre-K options. The academy uses a structured curriculum focused on preparing children for real-world learning and development.

More information about the event is available at https://kiddieacademy.net/Windsor or by calling 970-800-8802.

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Attribution: Information provided by Kiddie Academy of Windsor.