Rootbeer Richie Brings New Orleans Soul to CSU Lagoon

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free summer concert invites the community to enjoy live music, food trucks and family-friendly fun on the CSU campus.

Colorado State University’s popular Lagoon Concert Series continues Wednesday, July 15, with a free performance by Rootbeer Richie at the CSU Lagoon. Music begins at 6:30 p.m., with community activities, food vendors and interactive sponsor booths creating an evening of entertainment for all ages.

Community Message

Making its debut at the Lagoon Concert Series, Rootbeer Richie delivers an energetic blend of New Orleans-inspired rhythm and blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll. Influenced by artists including Ray Charles, Lee Dorsey, Fats Domino, and Sam Cooke, the eight-piece band combines powerful vocals, horns, piano, and driving rhythms into a lively performance that has become a favorite across Colorado.

The Louisiana-born frontman has built a strong following throughout Northern Colorado and the Denver metro area, appearing at FoCoMX and preparing for an upcoming performance at Red Rocks later this summer.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner. Food trucks will also be on site for those looking to purchase dinner or snacks. Community sponsors will offer games, giveaways, and information throughout the evening.

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The Lagoon Concert Series is free and open to the public, welcoming CSU students, faculty, alumni and the wider Northern Colorado community.

Event Details

What: Lagoon Concert Series featuring Rootbeer Richie

When: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Where: CSU Lagoon, Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Info: https://lagoonseries.com/

Add this event to your calendar: https://northfortynews.com/calendar

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