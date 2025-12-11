Santa Claus Live Brings Holiday Magic to the Mishawaka

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Festive family weekend returns to the Poudre Canyon

Santa Claus is making a special stop in the Poudre Canyon as the Mishawaka Amphitheatre hosts Santa Claus Live on Saturday, December 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event brings a full day of holiday cheer to one of Northern Colorado’s most beloved mountain venues.

Families can enjoy live Christmas stories, classic carols, photo opportunities, and a seasonal holiday-themed restaurant menu crafted just for the weekend. The celebration continues beyond the venue, with Riverside Colorado offering overnight lodging, holiday movies, cookie decorating, and visits with Mrs. Claus for those looking to extend the experience into a complete weekend getaway.

Tickets range from $40–$60, and links to secure seats are available through the event organizers at themishawaka.com.

