Picklr Donation Expands Pickleball Access for PSD Students

Fort Collins facility provides 2,500 pickleballs and hands-on training for PE teachers

Students across the Poudre School District will soon see pickleball added—or expanded—in their physical education classes, thanks to a significant community partnership with The Picklr Fort Collins. The new Jessup Farm indoor pickleball facility has donated 2,500 pickleballs to PSD, ensuring that every school in the district receives 40 new balls for instruction and replacement use.

The donation was announced during The Picklr’s Grand Opening on November 22 and represents a significant boost to the district’s ability to offer high-quality, long-lasting PE programming.

Makenzie Stevenson, a physical education teacher at Olander Elementary and the recipient of the donation on behalf of PSD, said the gift will help teachers immediately implement and sustain pickleball lessons in schools. She noted that the equipment not only supports the introduction of the sport but also makes it easier to replace worn-out equipment as needed.

On November 5, 2025, PSD Health and Physical Education Teachers visited The Picklr Fort Collins to learn about community opportunities and how to teach pickleball progressions for K-12 students. (Poudre School District)

The Picklr Fort Collins’ support extends beyond equipment. Owner/operator Leslie Arnold said the facility’s staff has been training PSD PE teachers to teach the sport, including on-site lesson support from Head Pro Martin Thomas, who has been visiting schools to engage students directly.

“It wasn’t just about dropping off gear — it was about making sure teachers and students had the support to really play and enjoy the sport,” Arnold said. “It’s all part of our mission to grow the game, keep kids active, and build community through pickleball.”

Jo Dixon, PSD’s K–12 Health & Physical Education Teaching & Learning Facilitator, applauded the partnership, noting that the donation provides equitable access across all PSD schools and supports the district’s commitment to lifetime activity.

Located in Jessup Farm Artisan Village, The Picklr Fort Collins is Colorado’s first purpose-built indoor pickleball facility, with 27,000 square feet of courts, instructional spaces, locker rooms, and community amenities. More information is available at: https://thepicklr.com/location/fort-collins/

