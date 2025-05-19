Severance Unveils Full Slate of Summer Events

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family fun, fishing, live music, movies, and more coming to Northern Colorado

The Town of Severance is bringing a packed summer of community events to engage families and residents of all ages. Northern Colorado locals can look forward to various exciting activities from May through August, from touch-a-truck experiences and fishing derbies to concerts, movies in the park, and the annual Severance Days celebration.

May Events: Get Outside and Engage

The season kicks off on May 23 with Touch a Truck at the Public Works Shop (145 3rd Ave., Severance), where kids and adults alike can interact with snowplows, excavators, police vehicles, and more.

On May 24, families are invited to the Kids Fishing Derby at Blue Spruce Park starting at 7 a.m. Participants must bring their own fishing gear, and Calvary Severance will provide breakfast. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest, smallest, and most fish caught. (Note: Registration is now closed.)

June Events: Concerts and Sing-Alongs

On June 6, the Summer Kick-Off Concert at Community Park will feature local rock favorites Guild of Ages at 6 p.m., with food, market booths, and entertainment for all.

Later in the month, on June 20, Movies in the Park returns with a sing-along screening of Wicked at the Severance Library—perfect for a family night under the stars.

July Highlights: Honoring Heroes and Moana 2 Screening

On July 11, Severance teams up with Platte Valley Vet for a Military & First Responder Appreciation Concert featuring country artist Buckstein, live music, giveaways, food trucks, and a helicopter landing.

On July 25, the town hosts another installment of Movies in the Park, featuring Moana 2 for a magical evening with the whole family.

August Spotlight: National Night Out and Severance Days

August begins with National Night Out on August 5, where residents can enjoy an evening with the Severance Police Department.

The summer finale includes Severance Days from August 22–24, a weekend of parades, games, music, contests, fireworks, and more. Highlights include:

Friday, Aug. 22: Friday Knight Lights at Severance High School, 4:30 p.m.

Friday Knight Lights at Severance High School, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23: Severance Days Parade at 10 a.m., car show, vendor booths, kids’ games, live music from Static Swarm and Hayden Coffman, and a fireworks show around 8:30 p.m.

Severance Days Parade at 10 a.m., car show, vendor booths, kids’ games, live music from Static Swarm and Hayden Coffman, and a fireworks show around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24: Praise in the Park with Calvary Severance at 9 a.m.

For complete event details and updates, visit the Town of Severance’s official Community Events webpage.