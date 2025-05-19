Range Rider Program Now Fully Deployed to Help Colorado Ranchers Prevent Wolf Conflicts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CPW and CDA partnership brings skilled teams to Northern Colorado ranchlands for wolf conflict prevention

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA), has officially launched its fully staffed Range Rider Program. This initiative aims to prevent conflicts between wolves and livestock by supporting livestock producers across Northern Colorado and beyond through on-the-ground monitoring and proactive deterrent strategies.

As part of CPW’s broader Livestock Conflict Minimization Program, 11 skilled range riders from local communities have been contracted to join two CDA riders. Together, they are actively working throughout Northwest Colorado counties, including Jackson, Grand, Routt, Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, Summit, Rio Blanco, and Moffat.

“These range riders are an essential piece of our conflict minimization efforts,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “We are committed to supporting both our ranchers and Colorado’s wildlife populations, including wolves, through informed and balanced solutions.”

Supporting Ranchers Across the Range

Range riders are trained professionals who monitor herds and scan the landscape for predator activity. When wolf presence is detected, riders deploy non-lethal hazing techniques to deter interactions. Their expertise in livestock behavior, land stewardship, and animal husbandry makes them trusted partners to local ranching communities.

To qualify, candidates were recommended by local stockgrowers’ organizations and must supply their equipment, from horses and trailers to GPS gear. Range riders will work up to 22 days per month through October, and several have already assisted during calving and lambing season.

“This program is a vital investment in the future of Colorado’s ranching communities,” said Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture. “We are expanding producers’ capacity to manage potential conflicts and ensuring their resilience in the face of changing conditions.”

Training and Responsibilities

Range riders recently completed a comprehensive four-day training alongside select agricultural producers. Their responsibilities include:

Monitoring livestock for predator presence and health

Collecting GPS-based data and documenting predator signs

Conducting patrols during peak predator activity, including night shifts

Utilizing livestock and wildlife management techniques learned in training

In addition, CPW encourages livestock producers to consider hiring their range riders. Funding support may be available through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Interested producers can contact their local NRCS office or a CPW Wildlife Damage Specialist.

Funding and Future of the Program

The Range Rider Program is primarily supported by revenue from the “Born to Be Wild” Colorado license plate. CPW anticipates investing $500,000 in the program this year to cover contract wages, materials, and training costs.

This partnership with CDA marks a significant expansion of CPW’s conflict mitigation efforts. Colorado is one of only three states with an active range rider program, joining Washington and Arizona.

For more information, including CPW’s complete Wolf-Livestock Conflict Minimization Program Guide, visit cpw.state.co.us.