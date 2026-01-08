Shovelin Stone Brings Indie Folk Energy to the Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Colorado-rooted duo headlines a late-night showcase with The Unweildies and Christine Alice

A night of indie folk with deep Colorado roots and national ambition comes to downtown Fort Collins on Friday when Shovelin Stone headlines a late show at the Aggie Theatre, joined by The Unweildies and Christine Alice.

Born from a friendship shaped by a shared love of old-time bluegrass, Shovelin Stone blends mountain traditions with a sound refined far beyond Colorado. Founding members Makenzie and Zak first connected over traditional string music, but their songwriting has grown into something more expansive—capturing both the fleeting joy of the present moment and the complicated realities of life. Their indie-folk sound pairs heartfelt lyrics with inventive musical compositions that encourage listeners to think deeply while remaining engaged and moving.

The band’s evolution continues with the addition of multi-instrumentalist Russick Smith, whose bass, cello, and mandolin work adds new depth, along with rock drummer Brett Throgmorton, expanding the group’s dynamic range. Together, the four-piece outfit is preparing to release a sophomore album recorded deep in the Appalachian Mountains with Grammy-winning producer Chance McCoy of Old Crow Medicine Show. The upcoming release explores themes of longing, love, and the hunger to be heard, reflecting a journey that resonates with audiences navigating their own winding paths.

The show runs from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at the Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. Tickets are available through the venue.

