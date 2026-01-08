Snow Expected to Bring Hazardous Travel Conditions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Snow likely Thursday into Friday; colder temperatures expected across Northern Colorado

A colder storm system is expected to move into Northern Colorado late Thursday, bringing snow, slick travel conditions, and a noticeable drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say snow will develop Thursday and continue into Friday morning, with accumulations possible not only in the mountains but also at lower elevations across Larimer and Weld counties. The highest chances for several inches of snow are expected near the foothills, along the southern Interstate 25 corridor, and over the Palmer Divide.

Drivers should plan for hazardous travel conditions from late Thursday through the Friday morning commute, especially on mountain passes and along major corridors where snow and ice may affect road conditions. While snowfall chances are lower across the northeast plains, brief slick spots remain possible.

Temperatures will progressively cool behind the storm, with Friday highs across the plains expected to struggle to reach freezing. Dry weather is forecast to return over the weekend, along with a gradual warming trend.

The National Weather Service is not requesting spotter activation at this time, but encourages residents to stay aware of changing conditions and monitor local forecasts.

For the latest updates and advisories, visit the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder office at https://www.weather.gov/bou.

Source: National Weather Service