Sink Your Teeth into Canyon Concert Ballet’s New Production of Dracula

Dracula is one of literature’s most entrancing stories, and Michael Pappalardo’s reimagining this story will leave you on the edge of your seat. Pappalardo is “so glad to bring this wonderful show back to the stage again this year. Having previously produced but not choreographed Dracula, I am excited to have this new production premiere in Fort Collins.” The full-length ballet features original choreography, exquisite new costumes, and all-new sets.

Audience members will follow Jonathan Harker on a business trip to Transylvania, where he winds up trapped in Count Dracula’s castle. Harker realizes he is a vampire and manages to escape, and Count Dracula moves to England. Dracula hunts and plagues the seaside town of Whitby until Abraham Van Helsing comes to hunt him.

This dark and haunting ballet will be performed in Fort Collins and Greeley, and it is the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit. “I love bringing a horror story to ballet stages! Something about the passion and story structure lends itself perfectly to dance. I know audiences are going to enjoy every moment of the show,” said Pappalardo of the new production.

Dracula

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Performance Hall

Friday, October 27, 2023, 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 2:00 and 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 29, 2023, 2:00 pm

Dracula

Monfort Concert Hall, Greeley

Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:00 pm

Ticket prices range from $29 to $45

Tickets available at https://www.ccballet.org/2023- 2024-season

Media inquiries – Michael Pappalardo – artisticdirector@ccballet.org, (669) 291 5434